Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates 5 years of 'Bala' with special video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently celebrated the 5-year anniversary of his hit film 'Bala', a satirical comedy that touched the hearts of many.

To mark the occasion, Ayushmann shared a special video on Instagram featuring memorable clips from the movie. He also expressed his gratitude to fans for embracing the film and its message.

In the post, Ayushmann thanked his fans for their love and support, saying, "Thank you for all the laughs, love, and embracing Bala just as he is. This journey was about so much more than just hair, about finding joy in who we are." He added a meaningful question, "So here's to all of you, who proved Bala true Badalna kyu hai?" (Why change?).

Bala, which revolves around a man dealing with premature balding, struck a chord with the audience for its message of self-acceptance, and Ayushmann's post reminded everyone of the deeper theme behind the film.

On the work front, Ayushmann will be next seen in 'Thama' where he will be sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Ayushmann will also be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in a yet-to-be-titled film.

