Ayushmann Khurrana comes up with new song 'Reh Ja'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 : Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana has come up with a new track 'Reh Ja'.

Himonshu Parikh produced the music while female vocals were provided by Harjot Kaur.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Opening up about the song, Ayushmann said, "Heartbreaks are layered and they bring a deluge of emotions for people going through this overwhelming feeling. I love all the shades of romance and I have always wanted to write more about heartbreaks. It is raw, unfiltered and cathartic. Just because you break-up doesn't mean you stop loving someone, caring for them or craving their presence constantly."

He added, "Reh Ja is my attempt to show the complexity of a heartbreak, as well as the purity of the feeling of love, of longing in such a situation even when your heart is breaking into a million pieces."

Ayushmann shared that the idea of this song came to him around four years ago.

"The idea of this song came to me around four years ago when synth-pop wasn't mainstream; it was very indie in the West. I have written the lyrics as well as composed the song, while the programming is done by Himonshu with little inputs from me. This is my second single with Warner Music India and I'm hoping you love it," he shared.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ayushmann will reportedly share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'.

Ayushmann is also set to share screen space with actor Sara Ali Khan in an upcoming action-comedy. The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. They are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration.

The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor