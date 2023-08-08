Ayushmann Khurrana decodes "biggest USP" of 'Dream Girl 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 : Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his film 'Dream Girl 2', which also stars versatile actors Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Asrani and Abhishek Banerjee.

Sharing his experience working such a stellar cast, Ayushmann said, “I’m fortunate to have the opportunity to work with the best comic geniuses of our country like Paresh Rawal sir, Asrani sir, Annu Kapoor sir, Rajpal Yadav ji, Vijay Raaz ji, Seema Pahwa ji, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh in Dream Girl 2! To me, we have the best exponents of the comedy genre in our film, the best of the best talents who have excelled in humour in cinema. This is one of the biggest USP’s of Dream Girl 2 because it promises a super entertaining film to the audiences."

He also heaped praises on the makers.

“Our director, Raaj Shandilya, who is also one of the most talented directors of comedy, has managed to get this eclectic bunch of fantastic actors under one roof and kudos to him for this casting coup. Our producer Ekta Kapoor had the vision that she wanted to create a disruptive comedy like no other and I couldn’t be happier to have creatively collaborated with one of the best minds in the business in Dream Girl and Dream Girl 2. Together, I think we have created a comedy like no other. There was never a dull moment on set. It was a laugh riot and I think this will get translated on screen when people watch Dream Girl 2 in theatres on August 25th! I want people to laugh their hearts out when they watch our film,” he added.

‘Dream Girl 2’ will be out on August 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor