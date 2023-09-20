Ayushmann Khurrana explains why he stopped using words "ladies and gentlemen"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 : Actor Ayushmann Khuranna has stopped using words ‘ladies and gentlemen’ while delivering speeches at gatherings.

He did not even use these words at the TIME 100 Impact Awards in Singapore, where he was honoured as one of the most influential people in the world.

Explaining why he has stopped using "ladies and gentlemen", Ayushmann said, "I think it is necessary to make every space inclusive for all genders. Gender has to be seen as a spectrum today and not just as male and female. It is true that I have stopped using the words ‘ladies and gentlemen’ whenever I address people now. Instead, I’m happy using ‘everyone’.”

He added, “I think it is high time that we make every setting gender agnostic. We need to embrace the fact that gender is also non-binary. We are all equals and I hope we can all contribute actively towards making our society more compassionate and accepting for all genders.”

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ayushmann has recently delivered his fifth 100-crore film ‘Dream Girl 2’.

