Ayushmann Khurrana expresses gratitude as 'Bala' clocks 4 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : It's a nostalgic day for Ayushmann Khurrana as his film 'Bala' completed four years today.

He took to Instagram and shared a video that features memorable scenes from the film, which also starred Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar.

"Bala ko sweekar karne ke liye shukriya [?]Celebrating #4YearsOfBala," he captioned the post.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, 'Bala' revolves around a young man named Balmukund Shukla or 'Bala' (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) who is struggling with his receding hairline.

Ayushmann's post has garnered loads of likes and comments.

"Favourite film[?]," Ayushmann's wife and director Tahira Kashyap commented.

"Best ," actor Huma Qureshi commented.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann was recently seen in 'Dream Girl 2'.Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 hit film Dream Girl. It traces the journey of a small-town boy Karam (played by Ayushmann) who is trying to live a serious life in Mathura. He falls in love with Pari (played by Ananya Panday) but life is hell-bent on not taking him seriously.

In a turn of events, Karam becomes Pooja which creates further chaos in his already chaotic life. The film also managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

