Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Emotional Over Thamma Success, Says Paresh Rawal’s Role Reminded Him of His Late Father

Ayushmann Khurrana, made comeback in Bollywood with Thamma after two long year of haitus. His return to big screen impresed fans, This is consider as a significant comeback vehicle, following a period of lower-performing films. According to report, Thamma starring Rashmika Mandanna has crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the box office within just three days of its release. Ayushmann while sharing his working experince with vetaran actor Paresh Rawal who played a father said, Thamma, reminded him of his late father, P. Khurrana. On Friday, October 24, Ayushmann wrote in his caption, "This family has seen a lot in the last few years. The success of Thamma is like a beautiful divine light. It is a result of collective prayers of the young and old present here."

"आयुष्मान भव: .. that’s what my father used to say whenever I touched his feet. When Paresh ji said आयुष्मान भव: in the film, it felt like my father, my guardian angel had blessed me. My family, my late father and the audience has blessed Thamma with love, " He concluded.

Ayushmann hinted at potential surprise appearances at suburban theaters to express his gratitude to audiences. Thamma, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.The horror-comedy's release on October 21, 2025, coincided with the release of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.