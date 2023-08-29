Ayushmann Khurrana has this to say about 'Dream Girl 2' success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is riding high on the success of 'Dream Girl 2', which is all set to score a half-century at the box office.

Elated on the audience's positive response to the film, Ayushmann said, "I'm thrilled with Dream Girl 2's start at the box office as it has given me my career-best opening! Having grown up captivated by the magic of cinema and communal viewing, it's truly heartwarming to witness audiences returning to theaters, sharing laughter, and experiencing my film, Dream Girl 2. The film is a non-stop entertainment package and it has got a great start which is an indication that the film will live up to its promise."

He added, "I'm delighted to see the love this film has been receiving. I hope the positive feedback keeps coming and the film continues to soar. Seeing my work being appreciated and loved by the audiences is my reward."

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor