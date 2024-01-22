Ayushmann Khurrana heads for Ayodhya to attend Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday morning left for Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Ayushmann was seen donning a kurta pyjama paired with a printed Nehru jacket.

He also wore a pair of shades to compliment his look.

Apart from him, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also left for Ayodhya on Monday morning to attend the grand ceremony.

The Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram.

Special guests from the cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture and other fields have also been invited to the ceremony. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor