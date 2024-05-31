Ayushmann Khurrana heads for hometown Chandigarh to vote

Mumbai, May 31 Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been roped in by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to encourage young voters to participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, will travel to his hometown Chandigarh to cast his vote on June 1.

“I completely believe in the fact that everyone must participate in the electoral process and exercise their right to vote. We must all contribute in choosing the leaders who would represent us in the Parliament for the next five years, thus participating in nation-building,” Ayushmann told IANS.

He said it is very important for each and every individual to vote.

The actor feels “honoured and humbled” that the Election Commission of India roped him in to encourage the youth of India to vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“We are a young nation and the youth must participate in how India shapes up in the next five years,” he said.

Ayushmann urged the people from Chandigarh to go out and vote.

“I am travelling all the way to my hometown Chandigarh to vote and I really urge the people from my city and places where the election is happening on June 1, to please reach the polling booths to cast their votes,” the actor added.

“Let's all be the architects of our future and let us show the world the strength of our democracy.”

On the work front, Ayushmann will be seen alongside actress Sara Ali Khan in an action comedy, produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the project marks Ayushmann's debut collaboration with Karan Johar.

