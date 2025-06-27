Ayushmann Khurrana invited to join the Academy for Oscars voting

Mumbai, June 27 Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana joins names such as Kamal Haasan, Ariana Grande, and Jeremy Strong at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year.

Ayushmann along with names such as Kamal Haasan Naomi Ackie, Gillian Anderson, Branford Marsalis, Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Graham, Jodie Comer and Jason Momoa are among 534 individuals who were invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences on June 26.

“We are thrilled to invite this esteemed class of artists, technologists, and professionals to join the Academy,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang.

“Through their commitment to filmmaking and to the greater movie industry, these exceptionally talented individuals have made indelible contributions to our global filmmaking community.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited distinguished artists from across the world for their contributions to motion pictures and cinema.

As per a statement from The Academy, the membership process for its 19 branches and one membership classification is conducted by sponsorship, not application. Except for Associates, candidates must be sponsored by two Academy members from the branch or category to which the candidate seeks admission.

In addition, Academy Award nominees are automatically considered for membership in the year in which they are nominated and do not require sponsors.

Branch executive committees review candidates, and recommendations for membership are considered and approved by the Academy’s Board of Governors. Associate membership is extended by invitation only through the Membership Committee and the Board of Governors in honor of service to the Academy and commitment to the film industry.

Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity remaining a priority.

Ayushmann won the second season of the reality television show MTV Roadies in 2004. He made his film debut with the romantic comedy Vicky Donor in 2012. He was then seen in the 2015 hit film Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

He was then seen in films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Article 15 and the Dream Girl franchise.

