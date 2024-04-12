Ayushmann Khurrana is an astrophile, looks at universe in poetic way

Mumbai, April 12 Ayushmann Khurrana, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released synth-pop track 'Akh Da Taara', is fond of celestial bodies and often gazes at the universe with an “artiste’s delight”.

The actor spoke with IANS and shared that looking at the stars has been his favourite pastime since childhood.

Ayushmann told IANS: "I went to a meteor shower in Pune a couple of months ago. I have a few astronomer friends in Pune, and we have this telescope. We go to a farmhouse where there's less light pollution, and the entire night we just look at the stars. That’s been my favourite thing since childhood."

The actor further mentioned that for him the universe is beyond the realm of science, and he is fascinated by it in a poetic way.

Ayushmann said: "I don’t look at the stars and celestial bodies just through the lens of science. To me, they seem very poetic. So, my process is very different. It’s more of an artiste's delight. I’m obsessed with the universe and the celestial bodies."

"I also do get philosophical looking at them. I write about these things normally as well, but I haven’t exposed that part in my artworks so far. Let’s see how and when this pans out," he added.

'Akh Da Taara' has been released under the label of Warner Music India.

