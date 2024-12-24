Ayushmann Khurrana is proud of Indian cinema’s global appeal

Mumbai, Dec 24 Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been recently awarded the ‘Future Leader for One ASIA’ at the 22nd Unforgettable Gala, is proud that Indian cinema is finally cutting across demographics, cultures and languages.

The actor said he believes in the power of cinema resonating with everyone, and he feels great to see Indian cinema doing that.

The actor was feted at the Gala along with the Chinese-American actress Joan Chen, an Oscar Academy Awards judge whose works have also won nine Oscars for Best Actor in a Film as well as globally renowned actor Hiroyuki Sanada, known for his works in Shogun & the John Wick franchise.

Thanking the jury and the team, as part of a video message, Ayushmann said, “Celebrating India, its stories, its culture and its people make me thrive as a creative artist. I always wanted to be known as an actor who showed a world a side to India that not many have seen, tell stories that are not often told, and champion people and causes that are often brushed under the carpet. Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, Article 15, Badhaai Ho, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Bala, etc are films that have been consciously chosen by me in a bid to do my bit as an actor to affect positive social change. I’m delighted that these stories have been loved by you and the world over”.

He further mentioned, “I would like to take this moment to thank Character Media and Asia Labs for creating a platform like the Unforgettable Gala that recognizes the importance of South Asian representation on a global level, and even celebrates that. Art and cinema are no longer restrictive to the country they are from or the language they are in. The power of cinema can resonate with everyone. It cuts across geographies, cultures and languages and unites us in a moment in time. I’m proud that Indian cinema is doing that. This award goes out to all South Asian and Indian storytellers and artistes, who are swimming against the tide, who dare to dream. Let’s tell the world how beautiful India is”.

The Unforgettable Gala is presented by Character Media & Golden TV, and commemorates Asian and Pacific Islander celebrities, influencers and leaders who have contributed to the arts, entertainment and culture.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor