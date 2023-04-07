Ayushmann Khurrana jumps on the latest Instagram trend

Ayushmann Khurrana has a huge fan base and often interacts with his fans whenever he gets a chance. His fans created d a cool creative which says ‘Ken we call it a Thirst Day and jumped on the global barbie trend.

When Ayushmann saw this creative, he was all smiles and quirkily replied ‘Ken my admirers get any cuter.’Ayushmann Khurrana has always been a fun and experimental on social media. Beyond his movie star and singing star persona he enjoys being part of trends and playing around with new filters and innovations on Instagram.