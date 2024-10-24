Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to R K Laxman on his birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 : On the 103rd birth anniversary of legendary illustrator and cartoonist R K Laxman, actor Ayushmann Khurrana paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann penned a note that read, "Saluting a true icon of our times - R.K. Laxman sir! No one has celebrated the common man like you. Thank you for giving a voice to millions of Indians... you have inspired many, including me."

Ayushmann said that "R.K. Laxman sir is a true Indian icon who has championed the common man through his exemplary work.|

"He made the common man an observer of time, life and politics and like a lot of Indians, I'm a huge fan of his work too. His work was the voice of millions in our country and he captured the sentiment of people to perfection," he added.

Ayushmann also talked about Laxman's impact on him while he was growing up.

"His work had an impact on me too because right from school and college, I got hooked onto doing street plays that championed common people! I have read some of his works, I have been amazed to read the meaning and interpretations of his sketches. He has touched the lives of many, including mine. Even in my choice of cinema, I have tried to champion the people of India and the emotions of our country. I'm proud to have lived at a time where I could consume the creations of his brilliant mind," he said.

R K Laxman passed away in Pune on January 26, 2015, at the age of 93.

