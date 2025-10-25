Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to success of ‘Thamma’: I feel that film was tailor-made for me

Mumbai, Oct 25 Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has delivered one of the biggest hits of his career with the recently released film ‘Thamma’, has said that the film was “tailor-made” for him.

The actor spoke with IANS as he celebrated the success of ‘Thamma’, which is now his career-best opening after raking in INR 25 crore nett on its opening day.

The film marks a major departure for him in terms of his boy next door image as an actor where he largely essays relatable characters from the heart of India. ‘Thamma’ tells a larger-than-life mythical story of a vampire.

The actor told IANS, “I really feel that ‘Thamma’ was tailor-made for me because I have done these realistic characters, flawed characters and that's why the transition is all the more fun because people have not seen me as somebody who is alpha, who is powerful, good with action”.

“So, I think that was a great arc for me as an actor also and also as a character in the film. I have been known for doing unique films and this particular film, the genesis film of the next chapter of Maddock horror-comedy universe is unique in its own way because it explores the stories and the genesis of Betaal and I am glad it's been accepted”, he added.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced under Maddock Films, ‘Thamma’ was released on 21 October 2025 during the Diwali weekend. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a timid journalist who becomes entangled with a mysterious vampiric being, played by Rashmika Mandanna, amidst the myth-filled world of Betals. The film is a part of the established horror-comedy universe (MHCU) but leans more into romance and fantasy than straight horror.

The movie opened strongly, Ayushmann’s best day one so far. The success of the film also means that Ayushmann has effectively set-up it as a franchise adding up to the strength of the horror-comedy universe which boasts of films like ‘Stree’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Munjya’, and ‘Stree 2’.

