Ayushmann Khurrana recites Bhagavad Gita at TIME 100 Impact Award

Singapore, September 18 : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been honoured with the TIME100 Impact award this year.

While receiving the award last night in Singapore, Ayushmann recited one of the verses from Bhagavad Gita.

During his acceptance speech, he said, “Before I begin, I would like to recite one of the verses from our Indian/Hindu scripture and guide - The Bhagavad Gita - Karmanye vadhikaraste, Ma Phaleshu Kadachana, Ma Karmaphalahetur bhurma, Te Sango Stvakarmani. This verse encapsulates the essence of selfless action. It emphasises to be process oriented than result oriented. It trains you to be detached from the fruits of your labour.”

Ayushmann was proudly representing India at the prestigious global event.

He further said, “It is a humbling moment for me to be recognised as an artiste by the prestigious TIME Magazine! I’m here to represent India’s moment under the sun and I’m proud of the fact that india is becoming a fulcrum of progressive story telling through cinema.”

“I was very active as a street theatre actor. What exactly is street theatre? It’s a very unique format of theatre, where actors in a group form a circle at a public place, call people to watch the act. And the act encapsulates the social fabric of our country. It’s either a satire or a firm call for social change.”

Ayushmann has recently delivered his fifth 100-crore film ‘Dream Girl 2’.

