Ayushmann Khurrana releases new song 'Reh Ja' on World Music Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for his talent both as an actor and singer, recently teased fans with his new song, 'Reh Ja' on the occasion of World Music Day.

Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, Ayushmann dropped a video showcasing himself playing the guitar and singing a verse from his latest self-composed song.

Along with the video the 'Andhadun' actor added a caption that read, "Ek dhun aur kuch lafz aa gaye zehen mein.. (I thought of one rhythm and some words) should I finish the song?"

The actor also dropped more details of the song, and said, "If you split my heart into two, I guess music will take up one half as it is truly my reason to live and to create. It touches upon every relationship that I share with my family, friends, my passion, my work, my existence."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C8dz2_EI5fx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

"So, on World Music Day, I decided to tease people who love my music with my next song, which is a collaboration with Warner Music India, called 'Reh Ja'," he said.

"I'm taking on the role of a solo composer and songwriter after a really long time and I hope it speaks to all those who have ever been loved or want to love with all their heart. It has a sense of nostalgia and yearning. After Akh Da Taara, this is going to be my next song with Warner Music and we are supremely excited to put this one out quickly," he added.

'Reh Ja' will be the second collaboration between Warner Music India and Ayushmann. Their first collaboration, 'Akh Da Taara', was released earlier this year and was loved by fans.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor