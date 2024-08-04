Ayushmann Khurrana remembers Kishore Kumar on his birth anniversary, says "Forever grateful to the legend"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 : On the occasion of the 95th birth anniversary of legendary singer Kishore Kumar, actor Ayushmann Khurrana paid a heartfelt tribute to the late iconic singer.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a video of himself accepting a challenge relating to the famous vocalist Kishore Kumar. Ayushmann can be seen guessing the song from the music played in the background.

Addressing himself as the 'Kishore Kumar Encyclopaedia', Ayushmann rightly guessed some of the singer's biggest chartbusters, including 'Wada Karo', 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', 'Pyaar Deewana', 'Zindagi Ek Safar', 'O Saathi Re', and 'Pag Ghungroo Bandh'.

Furthermore, as soon as the soundtrack of 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' comes up, he not only gets it right but also observes how it is linked to his 2017 film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' starring Parineeti Chopra.

He wrote in the caption, "Growing up with Kishore Da's music shaped and inspired my own love for singing melodies from the heart. His songs have been a source of comfort, joy, and inspiration throughout my life. Forever grateful to the legend...Happy Birthday Kishore Da"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Born on August 4, 1929, Kishore Kumar's impact on Bollywood music remains unparalleled, and he is still regarded as one of Indian cinema's most popular and influential playback singers.

His versatility, soulful voice, and passionate singing style captivated millions of listeners across the country and abroad. Kishore's ability to flourish in a variety of Indian languages is one of his most notable achievements.

Kumar was one of the most prominent singers, known for his yodelling and ability to perform songs in different voices. He is also known for his acting abilities and worked in several movies. Kumar starred in Bimal Roy's 'Naukari' and Hrishikesh Mukherjee's directorial debut Musafir.

Who can forget the melodious tracks including 'Mere Sapno Ki Rani' , 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', 'Yeh Shaam Mastani', 'Phoolon Ke Rang Se', 'Khilte Hain Gul Yahan', among others.

Kishore Kumar passed away on October 13, 1987, leaving behind an unforgettable musical legacy that will continue to inspire the future generation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor