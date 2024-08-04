Ayushmann Khurrana remembers Kishore Kumar on his birth anniversary with special video

Mumbai, Aug 4 Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in ‘Dream Girl 2’, is remembering the late multi-hyphenate Kishore Kumar on his birthday anniversary.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself guessing the songs of the legendary singer.

He wrote in the caption: “Growing up with Kishore Da’s music shaped and inspired my own love for singing melodies from the heart. His songs have been a source of comfort, joy, and inspiration throughout my life. Forever grateful to the legend. Happy Birthday Kishore Da.”

Kishore Kumar was one of the most prolific artistes of his time. He dabbled in various art forms like acting, music direction and singing. He was awarded the Lata Mangeshkar Award by the Madhya Pradesh government in 1985.

In 1997, the Madhya Pradesh Government initiated an award called the "Kishore Kumar Award" for contributions to Hindi cinema.

He started his cinema career as a chorus singer at Bombay Talkies, where his brother Ashok Kumar worked. Music director Khemchand Prakash gave Kumar a chance to sing ‘Marne Ki Duayen Kyon Mangu’ for the film ‘Ziddi’.

He employed yodelling in many of his songs including ‘Yeh dil na hota bechara’, ‘Zindagi ek safar hai suhana’, and ‘Chala jata hoon’. The style eventually became an essential feature of his singing and was inspired by Jimmie Rodgers and Tex Morton.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor