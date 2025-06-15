Ayushmann Khurrana, Riteish Deshmukh to Aayush Sharma: B-town Actors Who Also Sport a Hat of a Father

Bollywood boasts actors who've seen a transformation from working in their singlehood to becoming proud fathers over the years. Their younger days and adulthood have flourished in cinema, and rightfully so, they have established themselves as substantial actors. Besides being actors, these stars are also some of the great fathers. As we celebrate Father's Day, here's looking at the father-child bond of THESE 7 actors.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is a proud father to a newborn angel, Lara. Being a new father in town, the actor likes to spend most of his time with his daughter, ensuring to be a pivotal part of her infancy. Though the actor does not share glimpses of his daughter on his socials, his fans respect him to keep his bond private.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is a new dad in town. He stepped into fatherhood on September 8, 2024, when he welcomed his little angel, Dua. The actor's happiness knew no bounds when paps captured his bright face for the first time after becoming a Dad!

⁠Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor stepped into the role of a father in 2016, when he was blessed with Misha. Two years later, the actor welcomed a baby boy named Zain. Every once in a while, the actor keeps treating his fans with sweet glimpses of his fatherhood, spending mischievous and playful moments with his munchkins.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their daughter, Raha, broke the internet when they made first public appearance as a sweet little family. Very frequently, Ranbir Kapoor talks about fatherhood and reveals deets of how Raha changed his life for good.

Aayush Sharma

Beyond being a promising Bollywood actor, Aayush Sharma is a doting father to his son, Ahil, and his little angel, Ayat. Each time Aayush finds quality time, he ensures to bring joy to his kids' life by taking them out for explorations, vacations, or cherishing simple joys of life.

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh is a jolly father to his sons Rahyl and Riaan, and often he likes to indulge with them in a mix of indoor and outdoor joys of life. Quite frequently does he express his love and pride for his children, dropping glimpses of their lives on his social media.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is a proud Dad to his son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. In one of the conversations, the actor had shared how his kids have helped him become a better person.