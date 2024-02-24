Ayushmann Khurrana seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Mumbai, Feb 24 Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has embarked on a spiritual journey, and visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, seeking the blessings of the Lord Shiva.

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas dedicated to Shiva.

The ‘Article 15’ fame actor took to the social media and shared some pictures from his visit to the holy place.

In the photos, Ayushmann is seen wearing a yellow half sleeves T-shirt, and black cargo pants.

He wore a stole around his neck on which it’s printed “Jai Mahakal”. He is also adorning a rudraksha mala around his neck, along with a flower garland.

The picture shows Ayushmann whispering his wishes into Nandi’s ears. The other photo shows him holding prashad in his hands, while the last snap features the ‘Anek’ actor posing against the mesmerising backdrop of the temple.

The post is captioned as: “#gratitude”. He gave the tune of ‘Shiv Kailasho Ke Vasi’ to his post.

On the professional side, Ayushmann was last seen in the comedy drama ‘Dream Girl 2’. The film stars Ananya Panday. He also featured in ‘An Action Hero’.

