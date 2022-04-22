Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'An Action Hero' to release on December 2

Mumbai, April 22 Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat's upcoming film 'An Action Hero' is set for release on December 2, 2022.

Speaking about the release, director Anirudh Iyer said: "Bringing alive our vision for An Action Hero with Ayushmann and Jaideep has been a blast. Both are brilliant performers and our schedules so far have been quite productive. I am happy with the outcome so far and we can't wait to show you what we have in store!"

Producer Aanand L Rai said that he is happy to have two of his "favourite actors Ayushman and Jaideep in this thrilling journey of An Action Hero".

The film went on floors in January 2022 with its London schedule. Recently, Jaideep has wrapped up shoot for the film.

Speaking about the film's release date announcement, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "The entire 'An Action Hero' team has put in a lot of hard work into making this happen."

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Aanand L Rai present An Action Hero, a Colour Yellow Production directed by Anirudh Iyer, produced by Aanand L Rai, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

