Ayushmann Khurrana: Thrilled to be entering into 2026 with two consecutive Rs.100 crore hits

Mumbai, Dec 23 Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has had a stellar 2025, is looking forward to an even better 2026 with ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ and a film with Sooraj Barjatya. He says he is thrilled to be entering into the New Year with two consecutive Rs.100 crore hits with “Dream Girl 2” and “Thamma”.

"The texture of the theatricals has changed post-pandemic, and in such a scenario, this success feels hugely affirming. My heart is full of gratitude that both Dream Girl 2 and Thamma were successful. I'm thrilled to be entering into 2026 with two consecutive 100 crore hits,” Ayushmann said.

Talking about his 2026 plans, Ayushmann added: “In the new year. To begin with, I'm excited about Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, it's a clean family comedy, and there is always a space for clean family comedies. And then I have Sooraj Barjatya sir's next! For his stature, he's a very simple man, very humble and hardworking at the same time.”

What inspires Ayushmann the most about Barjatya is that “he's a true student of cinema and works like a nerd.”

“I'm a true fan boy of his kind of family entertainers, he's a master of this genre and there is true dearth of this genre. No one does it better than Sooraj sir"

Ayushmann added: "What excites me most about his film is that the hero isn't just one character, the entire family takes centre stage in his family entertainers. That's what makes it truly special. In a Sooraj Barjatya film, the leading man is a quintessential green flag, which feels like a refreshing break from the clutter we see today.”

The actor said that he usually enjoys playing characters who are flawed and evolve over time, but this film is different.

Revealing the reason, he said: “It celebrates a wholesome, ideal family as the hero. I think watching such a family onscreen will be inspiring and deeply endearing"

Ayushmann will then be seen in the yet-untitled YRF–Posham Pa project which he starts filming early 2026. He will also see the release of his Dharma Sikhya film.

The actor tags himself as “a producer-friendly actor.”

“When I commit to a project and step onto a shoot, I make it a point to keep things simple, even with my entourage. For me, it’s not only about the scripts I choose but also about the kind of professional I am. I take pride in being a collaborator first, rather than someone who is focused solely on being seen as the leading hero," said Ayushmann.

Talking about being a franchise starter, he said: "The credibility of its predecessor is a plus that a franchise film has - be it Badhaai Ho or Dream Girl or I would love to explore Andhadhun 2 in the future.”

“The audience's choices have become selective when it comes to venturing out and watching a new film. So, the priority is always to make a top-notch product, and it really helps when you have a successful franchise to back it.”

The actor concluded: “Pati Patni aur Woh Do takes me back to the 1978 hit of Sanjeev Kumar, and it's a great IP with BR Chopra Films now headed by Juno Chopra, and It's an exciting film, I must say!"

