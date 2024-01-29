Ayushmann Khurrana treats K-pop star Eric Nam to Indian delicacies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana turned host for the South Korean singing sensation Eric Nam, who recently visited India for his performance at Lollapalooza music festival.

Ayushmann tried to add some desi touch to his visit by taking on a culinary journey of India.

The two bonded over Indian food. Ayushmann made Eric gorge on Kanda Bhajiya with green chutney and red chutney (West Indian speciality), Pindi Chole Amritsari Kulcha (a North Indian delicacy), Hyderabadi Gosht Ki Biryani with Raaita (a South Indian non-veg sensation) and Ras Malai from the East.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Ayushmann also took to Instagram and shared a video from his meeting with Eric.

Sharing his experience hosting Eric, Ayushmann said, "I realised that Eric is a big foodie and I wanted to give him the best food experience of our country that he will never be able to forget! Our beautiful country, our Incredible India is also known across the world for its culinary might! We have so many cultures that the cuisine is extremely diverse and unique! Indian food is a celebration of life itself and I wanted Eric to feel that when he is in India! I could see his eyes go wide each time he took a bite and savoured each dish to the fullest! I was happy seeing him happy because I truly believe in the saying 'Atithi Devo Bhava'!"

Eric also talked about his experience meeting Ayushmann and tasting Indian food.

"Ayushmann was such a gracious and welcoming host! We took a short but delicious culinary trip throughout India as he guided me through some of the tastiest dishes of this beautiful and vast country. I am an avid foodie and being able to try these diverse dishes in one sitting with Ayushmann as my guide was truly wonderful," he said.

"I love India and it was so much fun tasting every corner of your country's incredible food palate. My favourite dish of the experience was chole and roti, and of course, the fun conversations I shared with Ayushmann were a blast. I really hope to be able to visit India very often to explore the vastness of this country's cultures and beauties, and of course to have some more delicious foods," Eric added.

Eric is best known for his debut studio album Before We Begin. The album was a major success, peaking at number 20 on the Korean album charts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor