Ayushmann Khurrana’s poem for paralympic gold medallists Avani Lekhara and Navdeep Singh wins hearts

Mumbai, Oct 3 Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in the movie ‘Dream Girl 2’, has lauded paralympic athletes and gold medallists, Avani Lekhara and Navdeep Singh for their service to the nation and bringing laurels.

Recently, at an award show when Avani Lekhara, the double gold medallist got her award and found out Ayushmann Khurrana was in the audience, she requested him to recite one of his famous poems.

The actor joined the two athletes on stage, and said “You both are truly legends. From what you have seen in your life and achieved in these years; you both have accomplished a legendary feat. Thank you for inspiring us”.

He also obliged to Avani’s request, and penned down one of his poems for the Paralympic winners.

His poem reads, “Ye khiladi kuch zindagi jikar, aur kayi zindagi markar aaye hain. Ye khiladi kuch zindagi jikar, aur kayi zindagi markar aaye hai haal hi mein vishwastar ki shreni mein aage badhkar aaye hain. Aur zindagi kayi chunautiyo’n ke shikhar par chadkar aaye hain. Ye wo log hain dosto’n jo kismat ki lakeero’n se ladkar aaye hain”.

The poem when translated to English, reads, “These are those players that have lived a part of their life and fought for the rest. These are those players that have lived a part of their life and fought for the rest. And, have successfully emerged on top in front of the world. They have faced challenges in life and stood strong through those. But these are those people who have fought for their future and changed it successfully”.

The actor also received the honour of 'Ambassador for India's Youth Award' at the recently concluded CSR Journal Excellence Awards.

