Ayushmann posts emotional note as it's is his first Shivaratri without father

Mumbai, March 8 Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared that Maha Shivaratri has been a family affair and penned an emotional note as this is his first Shivaratri without his father, who was an ardent disciple of Lord Shiva.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video of him singing a hymn dedicated to Lord Shiva.

For the caption, Ayushmann wrote: “Mahashivratri has always been a family affair in our household. Papa mama @aparshakti_khurana and l used to visit sector-6 Panchkula temple every year during our childhood. Last year when my father was diagnosed, he still had the courage to visit the temple during Shivratri all alone, being an ardent disciple of lord Shiva."

The actor said: “This is our first Shivratri without him.”

Ayushmann’s father was a renowned astrologer Pandit P. Khurana, who passed away in May last year owing to a prolonged incurable ailment.

The actor said: “During his last days, he had requested me to send @paddyshivoham's rendition of this hymn to him. Jab bhi papa yeh sunte thhe kehte thhe ki beta aapki aawaaz mein yeh bahut achcha lagega…”

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in ‘Dream Girl 2’, a comedy drama, which is about a man who cross-dresses and disguises as a woman.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor