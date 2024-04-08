Ayushmann says ‘Akh Da Taara’ allowed him to experiment with different sounds

Mumbai, April 8 Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who is receiving a lot of positive responses for his recently released song ‘Akh Da Taara’, has shared what intrigued him to take up the song.

On Monday, the ‘Dream Girl 2’ actor took to his Instagram and shared a BTS video from the making of the song. In the video, the actor can be seen in different outfits.

The video also shows the actor inside the recording room in front of the mic during the vocal recording session. The video is interspersed with the lines from the song.

The actor wrote in the caption, “Reaching for the Taara and the Saturn ring. Go check out the full song on Youtube. Link in my bio. #AkhDaTaara.”

The actor says in the video: “‘Akh Da Taara’, this sound is so new to me because I’m used to singing love songs, mellow. But this is banging. This is high on energy. So, this is something which I’m trying for the 1st time. I’m really excited and nervous this time.”

‘Akh Da Taara’ is a synth-pop track, a genre which is currently ruling across the globe. The song features a neon colour palette with shades of yellow ochre to incite the feeling of dystopia and destruction.

It speaks about stages of grief and how Ayushmann Khurrana’s character in the music video passes through them as he emerges a completely new person at the other end. Much of the song is based on individual interpretation.

