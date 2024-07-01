Ayushmann still can't get over Team India's thrilling win in T20 WC, pens shayari praising Men in Blue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : Like every Indian right now, actor Ayushmann Khurrana just can't over the night of the T20 World Cup final, when Team India lifted the title after the nail-biting thriller match against South Africa.

On Sunday, Ayushmann took to his Instagram to pay tribute to men in blue in his style.

"Still can't get over it! #t20worldcup #worldchampions," he captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C82SV-SSBrN/

In the video, he praised star batter Virat Kohli, Indian captain Rohit Shamra, batsman Suryakumar Yadav and others.

A part of his impressive Hindi shayari reads, "Semi-finals me Kohli ke muh se nikla tha Ben-Strokes, tab toh alochakon ne laga diye they saare chokes. Aur ye final me dikha diya legend ne apna Virat roop, samjho pyaare yehi hai jeevan chaaon aur dhoop. Pandya ko bhi pichle do mahine se bahut kuch kaha sunaya, aakhiri over me fir usi ne toh jalwa dikhaya. Aur moochein ho toh Hardik jaisi ho varna na ho aur bowling figures ho toh Bumrah jaisi ho warna na ho."

He also requested people not to troll the players when they lose and differentiate between them on the basis of religion.

Following India's T20 World Cup victory, the 'Vicky Donor' actor dropped a video giving the team a virtual hug from home on his Instagram.

Overwhelmed by this historic win, he wrote, "Tears of joy! This a 140 crore giant big group hug! Whatta match! Whatta bunch! This Indian team has given joy to billions of Indians. We are the world champions! The superpower of cricket! Our generation is the luckiest to see India emerge as the World Cup winners thrice since 2007. Two in T20 and one ODI. Learning and taking cues from the last ODI World Cup final, here we are as bonafide winners! Jai Hind!"

Summarising the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

In the coming months, Ayushmann will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

"Meghna Gulzar is in advanced conversations with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the film. It's a hard-hitting film that warrants the presence of actors with the calibre of the cast she has decided upon," a trade source was quoted as saying.

The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to share screen space for the first time with Sara Ali Khan in the upcoming action-comedy.

The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. They are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration.

The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor