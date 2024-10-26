Ayushmann, Tahira's romantic dance to 'Maan Meri Jaan' song at Diwali bash leave fans in awe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 : Writer-director Tahira Kashyap dropped a series of videos from a grand Diwali party that she and her husband Ayushmann Khurrana hosted for their close friends and members of the film industry at their residence. The Bollywood couple can be seen dancing their hearts out in the latest post.

A while ago, Tahira treated fans with a new glimpse of the Diwali party.

The post opens with Ayushmann flaunting his killer dance moves.

Then, Tahira can be seen grooving to 'Badtameez Dil'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

After captivating the audience with their performance in Stree 2, the duo Aparshakti and Abhishek Banerjee set the dance floor on fire.

Adding 'chaar chand' to their romantic dance, the host of the party, Ayushmann and Tahira shook their legs to the 'Maan Meri Jaan' song.

From filmmaker Karan Johar to actress Bhumi Pednekar and Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal, many B-towners marked their presence at the Diwali bash held on Friday. They all were spotted nailing ethnic looks.

For the event, the 'Article 15' actor donned a black sherwani with golden embroidery and Tahira opted for a multi-coloured lehenga.

Recently, fashion designer Manish Malhotra also threw a grand Diwali party.

The star-studded party was graced by several celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Kriti Sanon, Shriya Saran, Huma Qureshi, Alaya F, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurana, Shilpa Shetty, among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to share screen space with Sara Ali Khan for the first time in the upcoming action-comedy.

The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. They are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration.

The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann was last seen in 'Dream Girl 2,' alongside Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, and Abhishek Banerjee, a film that resonated well with audiences.

He will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the coming months.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor