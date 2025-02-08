'Azaad' actor Aaman Devgan goes back to school to spend an evening full of nostalgia

Mumbai, Feb 8 Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan recently stepped into Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor’s "Azaad". The newbie actor recently visited his former school, Jamnabai Narsee for their event Quinteseence.

He was there to open the football match for the students. Aaman Devgan talked about his visit as an alumni to his school. He said, "There’s no better feeling than going back to the place that shaped your hopes and dreams. Jamnabai was that for me. It was such a nostalgic feeling to visit school again for the opening of a football match for the kids. The love I experienced from the teachers and students was truly heartwarming. All my old school memories came gushing back. I got remembered of the time when I used to spend hours on the football field playing. Opening the match for the young kids as an Alma Mater was such an honour."

While preparing for his character in "Azaad", Aaman Devgan formed a formidable bond with the horse, who is key to the story of the movie. Speaking about his intense training session for his debut, he revealed, "I'm extremely fond of horses, and when I heard the script of the movie I knew in my heart I had to do it. I decided to devote my time understanding Azaad, his moods, and his routine, and body language to ensure that it looks absolutely real onscreen. I ensured before our shoot started I spent time with Azaad, had my meals with him and even slept in his stable and spent over 10 days with him throughout my shoot schedule. I have even cleaned his stool myself to ensure that he is comfortable in my presence and build the foundation of trust. It was an enriching experience for me and I learnt so much about horses. Apart from horse riding, spending time with Azaad has actually made me do my scenes effortlessly.”

"Azaad" marked the B-town debut of both Aaman Devgan and Rashe Thadani.

Following "Azaad", Aaman Devgan will soon commence the shoot of his next project titled "Jhalak". Directed by Umang Vyas, the film has been written by Tushar Ajgaonkar.

