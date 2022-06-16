B Praak and Meera Bachan's newborn baby passes away

Famous Punjabi Singer B Praak informed his fans that he and his wife Meera has lost their newborn baby at the time of birth. The Mann Bharya singer released a statement in which he informed his fans of this sad news. The singer further has asked for privacy from fans. He said that this is one of the most 'painful' phases as a parent, and it is hard for them to cope with the situation.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a statement that stated, “With the deepest pain we have to announce that our newborn baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we are going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support (folded hands emoji). We are all devastated at this loss, and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time (folded hands emoji). Yours, Meera and Bpraak"BPraak tied the knot with Meera on April 14, 2019. Later in 2020, the couple became parents to a boy. Back in April this year, the singer announced that he is expecting another child with his wife.