B Praak on Kalkaji Temple stage collapse: Nothing more valuable than life

In a tragic incident, a 45-year-old woman died while 17 others were severely injured after a 'kirtan' stage collapsed in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji temple. According to police, a Mata Jagran, a tradition followed for the past 26 years, was was organised at Mahant Parishar, Kalkaji Mandir on Saturday.

B Praak took to his Instagram stories has spoke about maintaining safety.

He said: “The management asked the crowd to move back but it's your love for the Goddess and for me.”

The singer then added: “We have to be very careful and take care of children and the elderly and everybody else around. There is nothing more valuable than life. We have to be very careful that life is never at risk. We will come again when the Goddess calls us again.”

He then expressed his grief and said: “I am sad because this was never supposed to happen. I wish all those injured a speedy recovery. The management has to be cautious in future.”

