B Praak shares pics with Ranveer Singh from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 1 : Singer and composer B Praak on Friday shared a couple of pictures from the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Taking to Instagram, B Praak shared the pics that he captioned, "About Last Night. What A Star What A Person what A Vibe A And Perfect Party Starter @ranveersingh Paaaaaji Love You Thank You Soo Much For The Love And Respect."

In the pics, Ranveer could be seen hugging the singer from behind as he clicks a selfie.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika has already begun in Jamnagar.

From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who's who from different fields has arrived to attend the lavish celebrations.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.

She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

While talking about her son's wedding she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."

Talking about Ranveer, he arrived in Jamnagar along with his wife Deepika Padukone. The couple is now expecting their first child.

On the work front, he will be next seen in director Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'.

