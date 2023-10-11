B Praak to recreate iconic song 'Tujhe yaad na meri aayi' from SRK, Kajol, Rani Mukerji-starrer 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : As the romantic drama 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol turns 25 on October 16, the makers are all set to bring recreation of the iconic song 'Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee' of the film to mark this occasion.

Taking to Instagram, singer B Praak shared this exciting news and expressed his gratitude for this opportunity.

He wrote, "#tujheyaadnameriaayi 25years!!!They say "If you dream with all your heart , the dream starts manifesting and they do come true I am thrilled to announce that i got the HONOUR to sing for one and only @iamsrk , sir And @kajol #ranimukherjee i hope you like Our efforts My only dream to sing and recreate this magical song in our style[?]."

"Thank you @karanjohar for accepting my request And Trusting us That We Can Do Justice To Your Magical Song!!!The Best No 1 lyricist @jaani777 You Killed It[?]And Biggest Thanks To @azeemdayani For Always Supporting Our Efforts[?][?],"he added.

As soon as the announcement was made, fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Tujhe yaad has been my favorite since childhood, excited for this"

"Memories flashing in my mindd!![?]," another commented.

Another comment read, "this is gonna bring back so many memories![?]"

Another user wrote, "Absolutely Nostalgic and now with @bpraak 's version it's gonna be on another level. Only prak can sing this heart shattering song and make it soul shattering period."

"Don't want new version, original is the best no offense to anyone but ..," comment read.

Karan Johar also shared the news on his Instagram story and wrote 'Version 2.0"

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', released on October 16, 1998, starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukherjee in the lead roles. The movie bagged several awards and received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.

Apart from the lead cast, the flick also starred Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johny Lever.

The movie proved to be a trendsetter of the '90s. From cementing the trend of gifting friendship bands on Friendship Day to SRK's 'cool' pendant and Anjali's bob-cut, the film set the pace for many new trends.

