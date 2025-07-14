B Saroja Devi Dies at 87: Actress Abhinaya Saraswathi Passes Away Due to Old-Age Illness

Legendary actress B. Saroja Devi, famously known as "Abhinaya Saraswathi" and "Kannadathu Paingili," passed away on Monday morning, July 14, due to an old age-related illness. She was 87 years old. She was featured in over 200 films across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

Devi started her career as an actress at the age of 17 in 1955 with a Kannada film, Mahakavi Kalidasa. She got nationwide fame when she acted opposite M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) in the 1958 Tamil classic Nadodi Mannan. Devi became a favourite South Indian actress across states. She went on to work with stalwarts like Sivaji Ganesan, N.T. Rama Rao, Rajkumar, and Shammi Kapoor.

Also Read | Raju, Kollywood Stunt Master Dies While Filming Action Scene; Disturbing Video Emerges.

Saroja Devi was awarded the Padma Shri in 1969 and the Padma Bhushan in 1992 for her contribution to cinema. She also received the Kalaimamani Award from Tamil Nadu and an honorary doctorate from Bangalore University.

According to the India Today report, she was reportedly found unconscious at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. She was rushed to the hospital, but doctors confirmed that she had passed away.

An era gold golden cinema comes to an end. #SarojaDevi amma was the greatest of all times . No other female actor in south has ever enjoyed the name and fame as her. Such a lovable adorable soul she was. Had a great rapport with her. My trip to Bengaluru was incomplete without… pic.twitter.com/gj8bQt0glq — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) July 14, 2025

Actor Khushbhu Sundar paid her tribute to Saroja Devi on the social media platform and shared details of her personal relationship with the late actress in an X post, calling her 'amma,' she wrote, "An era of golden cinema comes to an end. #SarojaDevi amma was the greatest of all times . No other female actor in south has ever enjoyed the name and fame as her. Such a lovable adorable soul she was. Had a great rapport with her. My trip to Bengaluru was incomplete without meeting her. And whenever in chennai, she would call. Will miss her immensely. Rest in peace Amma (sic)."