B-town celebrities send warm birthday wishes to Vikrant Massey

Actor Vikrant Massey has turned 35 on Sunday. To make his birthday special, many B-town celebrities have sent warm birthday wishes to the actor on social media.

Actor Anushka Sharma, who has worked with Vikrant in 'Dil Dhadakne Do', showered birthday love for the actor. Sharing a photo of Vikrant on her Instagram story, Anushka wrote, "Happy Birthday Vikrant! Wishing you love and light always."

The 'Love Hostel' actor also replied to her by addressing her as 'didi', he wrote, "Thank you for your kind wishes didi. Your honesty & simplicity inspire me to be a better person each day!"

Vikrant's '14 Phere' co-star Kriti Kharbanda also sent good wishes to Vikrant on his birthday. She shared a boomerang video with him and wrote, "Happy birthday @vikrantmassey. Sending u bahut saara pyaar and positivity. Have the best day!"

The 'Masaan' actor Vicky Kaushal has also extended his birthday wishes to the actor. Taking to his Instagram story, he posted a black and white picture of Vikrant and penned a heartfelt message, "One of the best actors and best humans around. happiest birthday brother! @VikrantMassey."

Vikrant also replied and wrote how he is blessed to have a brother like him, he wrote, "Says my brother who inspires me to be a better human, a better son and a better everything each day. Blessed to have you."

Pulkit Samrat, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Fukrey 3', has also wished the actor. "Happy birthday mere bhai!! Tumhare khoon mein talent hai!! more power to you! @Vikrantmassey, he wrote along with the actor's picture.

Actor Sanjana Sanghi also posted an image of Vikrant and extended birthday wishes to the actor. Calling him the 'kindest and generous person', she wrote, "To the kindest and generous human being, tum jiyo hazaro saal. Happiest birthday Viks."

Apart from Bollywood celebrities, his wife and actor Sheetal Thakur wished her husband by writing a heartfelt note and sharing adorable pictures on social media.

( With inputs from ANI )

