B-town celebrities shower birthday love on Karan Johar

On the occasion of Karan Johar's 50th birthday on Wednesday, celebrities from the film fraternity took to social media and showered birthday love on the filmmaker.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Interior designer and Shahrukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan shared throwback pictures and penned a heartfelt birthday message for him. "Dearest Karan It's the little things you do and say...that make you the person you are . . You listen and make everything right . Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter into all our lives. Best birthday wishes from my family to yours ...love you," she wrote.

Alia Bhatt, who was launched by Karan into Bollywood with 'Student of The Year', also extended her birthday wishes by calling him 'mentor, best friend and father'. She shared adorable pictures with Karan from her wedding and shoot. She captioned her post as, "to the most generous soul I know! .. to the man who is my father .. my best friend .. and my mentor! (displayed in these pictures respectively) HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY K! I pray and wish for only love peace and joy in your life, you deserve it all and much much more for all the light and goodness you bring into peoples lives!!! I love you more than this Instagram post can ever handle."

Kareena Kapoor Khan sends a warm birthday wish to her BFF. Sharing a throwback photo, she wrote, "I don't know are we pouting? sucking our cheeks in ...well what the hell ..it's us ...you and me ...me and you..forever...a love like no other....let's dance tonite like never before ...cause it's my sweethearts birthday. Happy 50 @karanjohar ...No one like you."

Arjun Kapoor always keep his birthday wishes quirky for his friends, he did the same for Karan. Sharing a photo with the filmmaker, he captioned it, "Happy birthday @karanjohar!!! I'm happy I found a picture where we look like we're posing for a 2 hero film... Karan-Arjun quite literally."

Varun Dhawan shared a special birthday video featuring Kiara singing 'Happy birthday' on the sets of a film. Calling him his 'World' and blessing the birthday boy with 'Jug Jug Jeeyo', he wrote, "Happy birthday Karan. U knw u mean the world to me. Thanks for always being there and being patient with me always. #jugjuggjeyo happy 50th and hoping people get to knw the real u. Like I do."

Siddharth Malhotra, who is busy shooting for the 'Indian Police Force', also wished his mentor a happy birthday. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of themselves. "Happy 50th birthday @karanjohar. May your big heart, sense of humour and pout be evergreen. You're truly special, Thank you for always spreading joy in my life, big love always..," he wrote.

Taking to Instagram Story, Karan's student Tiger Shroff has the best wish for the director. He wrote, "One year younger and sexier happy birthday @karanjohar sir. Wish you another blockbuster year ahead!"

Other celebrities from Bollywood like Farah Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Neha Dhupia and Anushka Sharma extended their heartfelt birthday wishes to the birthday boy Karan Johar.

