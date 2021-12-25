B-town celebs shower 'Merry Christmas' greetings for fans

Bollywood celebrities are in Christmas spirit on Saturday and have extended joyous greetings on social media.

A slew of B-town members including Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and more shared Christmas messages through their respective social media handles.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram Story and posted a picture in which she and her husband and Test skipper Virat Kohli can be seen sitting and smiling next to a Santa Claus.

She wrote, "Merry Christmas from Santa and us!"

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture on his Instagram handle in which his face is merged into a Santa Claus costume along with the message, "Merry Christmas."

In the caption, he wrote, "Peace harmony safety and ... LOOOOOVVVEEE."

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable Christmas-themed artwork featuring her along with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, and sons -- Taimur and Jeh.

The family could be seen standing inside a crystal ball that read, "Merry Christmas."

Kaira Advani took to her Instagram Story and posted a Boomerang, posing next to a gold-and-red decked Christmas tree.

Kiara could be seen dressed in a red shirt and blue jeans.

Arjun Kapoor also extended Christmas greetings by sharing pictures in which he can be seen dressed in a white-and-brown sweater.

He wrote, "December vibes. #MerryChristmas."

Several other celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Farah Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat and more shared their Christmas messages through their respective social media handles.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor