B' Town congratulates D Gukesh on making history as youngest chess world champion

New Delhi [India], December 13 : Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh has made history by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion.

The 18-year-old sensation's stunning victory over China's Ding Liren on December 12 has sent waves of pride across India, with Bollywood celebrities among the first to congratulate him.

D Gukesh's victory in the final game of the Chess World Championship was nothing short of extraordinary.

After a tied score of 6.5-6.5 heading into the final match, Gukesh delivered a stellar performance, securing a 7.5-6.5 victory and cementing his place in the annals of chess history.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) officially declared Gukesh as the "youngest world champion in history" via their X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Gukesh's remarkable journey to the World Chess Championship began earlier in the year when he made headlines by becoming the youngest-ever challenger in the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024.

His triumph against Ding Liren marks the pinnacle of his career, earning him accolades from all corners of the globe.

As the news of Gukesh's win spread, Bollywood stars took to social media to express their admiration and congratulations.

Actor Arjun Kapoor also celebrated Gukesh's achievement. He shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram stories, writing, "Congratulations Gukesh on this amazing achievement at this age you make every Indian proud."

Filmmaker Karan Johar also expressed his admiration for the young chess champion. On his social media account, Karan shared a message that read, "Best thing you will see on the internet... the face of victory, of compassion, of years of resilience..."

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her heartfelt posts, also congratulated Gukesh. She wrote, "World champion. Champion of our hearts."

Stars including Ranveer Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others, also celebrated Gukesh's big win on social media.

In the emotional post-match press conference, Gukesh called his win the "best moment of his life."

When asked about the significance of the win, Gukesh remarked, "This is the best moment of my life. I'm still trying to process it, but I feel incredibly proud to have made history."

While Gukesh basked in the glory of his historic win, his opponent, Ding Liren, acknowledged the intensity of the match and the disappointment of his defeat.

"I was totally in shock when I realized I made a blunder," Ding said during his post-match interview. Despite the setback, Ding expressed respect for Gukesh's performance and stated, "I think I played my best tournament of the year. It could have been better, but considering yesterday's lucky survival, I think the result is fair. I have no regrets."

The final game of the championship was a thrilling conclusion to an intense series, with Game 13 ending in a draw and setting the stage for the decisive final round.

Gukesh's ability to maintain his composure and deliver a masterful performance in the final game earned him the coveted title.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor