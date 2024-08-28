B-town divas Shraddha, Janhvi, Manushi & Ananya painting the town red

Mumbai, Aug 28 'Red' is the new 'black', and the Bollywood divas-- Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Manushi Chhillar and Ananya Panday are truly painting the town with their red ensembles, making a powerful fashion statement every time they step out.

Shraddha Kapoor:

The 37-year-old actress, who is currently riding high on the success of comedy horror film 'Stree 2' is owning desi vibes like a queen in this attention-worthy red-saree, with golden embroidery on it. She opted for traditional jewelry and subtle makeup, keeping the look simple yet striking.

Janhvi Kapoor:

Janhvi looks drop-dead gorgeous in this deep red off-shoulder gown, featuring lace details. The outfit is a perfect fit for a dinner date. She opted for a soft makeup look-- red lips, and blush, and her loose curls amp up the whole vibe.

Bhumi Pednekar:

Bhumi shells Barbie feels in this bright red off-shoulder midi dress, featuring rainbow sleeves that are worth the spotlight. The actress simply accessorised her look with studs, rings and a soft-glam makeup. She tied her hair in a ponytail, and rounded off the look with pink heels.

Manushi Chhillar:

Miss World Manushi looks cocktail party ready in this subtle yet stunning sleeveless satin gown. What steals the show is Manushi’s ability to rock the backless look with charm. The actress opted for a bold makeup look--wine red lips, her hair kept open, and statement accessories.

Ananya Panday:

Ananya looks all things sweet and chic in this red outfit, featuring the drape-drama and thigh slit. The ‘Dream Girl 2’ actress elevated her style sense by accessorising her look with matching choker, bracelet and studs.

On the work front, Ananya next has 'CTRL', 'Shankara', and 'Call Me Bae' in the pipeline. Janhvi has 'Devara: Part 1', and 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', while Manushi has 'Tehran' in the kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor