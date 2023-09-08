"Baadshah of box office": Rajamouli lauds SRK as ‘Jawan’ hits homerun; actor responds

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli gave a big shout out to superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as his latest release 'Jawan' scripted history at the Indian box office.

Taking to his official handle on X, formerly Twitter, the 'RRR' posted, "This is the reason why @IamSRK is the Baadshah of the box office. What an earth-shattering opening."

Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' entered the Rs 100 crore worldwide club on the opening day itself.

In his tweet, Rajamouli also lauded Atlee for "continuing the success streak in the north too."

"Congratulations @Atlee_dir for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of #Jawan for the stupendous success…:)," he added.

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1700104597811974182

Replying to Rajamouli's post, SRK wrote, "Thank u so much sir. We are all learning from your creative inputs for cinema. Please see it as and when u can. Then call me to tell me if I can be a mass hero also. Ha ha. Love and regards sir (sic)."

Earlier in the day, Telugu susperstar Mahesh Babu also reserved high praise for the 'Jawan' team.

The actor posted on X, "#Jawan... Blockbuster cinema… @Atlee_dir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film… The aura, charisma and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched… He’s on fire here !! Jawan will break his own records… how cool is that!! Stuff of the legends.”

Thanking Mahesh Babu for his praise, SRK wrote back, “Thank u so much. Everyone is so thrilled you liked it. Big love to you and family. Very encouraging to hear your kind words. Will keep working harder now to entertain. Love you my friend.”

'Jawan' also stars Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

