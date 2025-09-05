Baaghi 4: A brutal, bloody, massy entertainer! Easily one of the standout films of Tiger Shroff’s blockbuster franchise

Rating : **** (4 stars)

Baaghi 4 is a big surprise package that leaves a lasting impact. Story, Written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film proves yet again why he is called Bollywood’s franchise king. After the roaring success of Housefull 5, Nadiadwala keeps the momentum going with the fifth installment.

The film pushes boundaries in scale, gore, and mass appeal. Director A. Harsha helms the film with an unapologetic vision, delivering a true-blue mass entertainer that thrives on excess and intensity.

The action in Baaghi 4 is on another level altogether brutal, bone-crunching, and soaked in blood. The gory sequences are not for the faint-hearted, but they leave audiences shaken and stirred. From edge-of-the-seat moments to whistle-worthy dialogues, the film is built for the big screen experience. The face-off between Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt is the ultimate high point, evoking memories of Dutt’s Vaastav-like intensity. Tiger, meanwhile, chops, kicks, and kills his way through hordes with unmatched ferocity, establishing this as a game-changing moment in his career. Tiger has proven his acting chops with each scene and frame.

The performances add a surprising amount of depth to the carnage. Harnaaz Sandhu makes a strong and unconventional debut, steering clear of a typical glamorous role to deliver an impressive act that blends grit with grace. Sonam Bajwa emerges as the unexpected surprise, showcasing versatility after her comic turn in Housefull 5. Both leading ladies also dive into action sequences, proving their mettle and earning full marks for effort. Supporting performances by Shreyas Talpade, Upendra Limaye, and Saurabh Sachdeva bolster the film, adding weight to its narrative.

