Baaghi 4 'Akeli Laila': Sonam Bajwa Sets the Screen on Fire with Her Electrifying Dance Moves!

The wait is over! Punjabi Queen Sonam Bajwa is here to raise the mercury with Dance Number – Akeli Laila from Sajid Nadiadwala’s power-packed romantic action entertainer Baaghi 4!

After winning hearts in her bollywood launch by Sajid Nadiadwala in Housefull 5, Sonam now enters the Baaghi universe and this time she goes all-out glam in Akeli Laila, flaunting her killer moves and oozing desi swag. Styled to perfection and choreographed by dance maverick Ganesh Acharya, this track promises to be a full paisa-vasool dance dhamaka!

With thumping beats, catchy lyrics, and Sonam’s sizzling screen presence, Akeli Laila is set to become the next dance anthem of the nation. The song is sung by Payal Dev, with music composed by Payal Dev and Aditya Dev. The rap has been performed by Paradox, while the lyrics have been penned by Danish Sabri and Paradox. The music of Baaghi 4 is presented by Tseries.

With story and screenplay penned by Sajid Nadiadwala, and helmed by director A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 promises bone-breaking action, explosive drama, and a showdown soaked in blood, fury, and chaos. Baaghi 4 is set to release in cinemas on 5th September.