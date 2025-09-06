Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff's Film Earns Rs 12 Crore on Opening Day

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff’s action thriller Baaghi 4 opened to a strong response at the box office on Friday, September 5, 2025. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the fourth installment of the popular franchise collected about Rs 12 crore net in India on its first day. The Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 28 percent. Morning shows opened at around 22 percent, while night shows picked up to about 37 percent.

The film had created buzz before release with advance bookings worth nearly Rs 5 crore gross. With blocked seats, the figure touched Rs 7.75 crore, which was the highest pre-release sales for a Tiger Shroff film in recent years.

The film faced a direct clash with Vivek Agnihotri’s political drama The Bengal Files. While Baaghi 4 managed to meet expectations, The Bengal Files opened with comparatively lower numbers on its first day.

The film is directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The cast includes Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Shreyas Talpade and Saurabh Sachdeva.