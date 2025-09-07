Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt’s Film Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark – Check Earnings

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff’s latest release Baaghi 4 saw a dip in its box office numbers on the second day after a strong start on Friday. The action drama earned Rs 9 crore on Saturday, lower than its opening day figure of Rs 12 crore, according to early trade estimates by Sacnilk. This takes the film’s total collection to Rs 21 crore in two days.

The film had been expected to show growth over the weekend but the drop on Saturday suggests a lukewarm response from the audience. Baaghi 4 also made Rs 17.15 crore worldwide, with Rs 3 crore coming from overseas markets.

The Baaghi franchise began in 2016 and has been one of Shroff’s most successful series. However, the latest entry opened lower than expected when compared to his earlier hits.

Directed by A Harsha, the movie stars Tiger Shroff as Ronnie alongside Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa. The film runs for 157 minutes and was cleared with an ‘A’ certificate after 23 edits.