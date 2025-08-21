Baaghi 4: Farah Khan and Badshah Come Together for a Sizzling Hot Track 'Bahli Sohni'

The queen of choreography, Farah Khan, and the badshah of beats, Badshah, join forces for a sizzling new track, ‘Bahli Sohni’, in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 4. Featuring the film’s leads, Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu, the song promises to be a high-energy chartbuster.

The fiery number is all set to release tomorrow, 22nd August, bringing fans their first glimpse of Bollywood’s hot new pairing Tiger Shroff and Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu.

With story and screenplay penned by Sajid Nadiadwala, and helmed by director A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 promises bone-breaking action, explosive drama, and a showdown soaked in blood, fury, and chaos. Baaghi 4 is set to release in cinemas on 5th September.