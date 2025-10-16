Baaghi 4, Greater Kalesh to Thamma: TOP 5 Theatrical & OTT Releases Coming Up This Diwali

Diwali is here, and there’s a lot to look forward to for cinema enthusiasts! From theatrical releases to OTT, the festive lineup is packed with entertainment with films ranging from comedy-drama and horror-comedy to high-octane action thrillers. Here’s your guide to the top 5 upcoming films releasing on the big screens and streaming platforms this festive season.

Greater Kalesh:

Ahsaas Channa headlines Greater Kalesh, marking her Netflix film debut with this heartwarming family dramedy. The story revolves around a quirky family living in Bangalore, and how Diwali brings out both the chaos and love that bind them together. Witty, warm and wonderfully sincere, the film promises to be a wholesome festive watch. Greater Kalesh begins streaming on Netflix from 17th October.

Thamma:

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is a horror-comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Blending humour with supernatural thrills, the film has already caught attention with its trailer and catchy music. It’s set to hit theatres on 21st October, adding a dose of spooky fun to Diwali festivities.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat:

An intense romantic entertainer directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, this film brings together Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa for the first time. Exploring love, passion, and obsession, it’s a treat for romance lovers. The film releases in theatres on 21st October.

Bhagwat Chapter 1:

Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar star in Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas, a gripping crime thriller revolving around a missing girl’s case. With two powerhouse performers in one frame, this Zee5 original is one to watch out for. Streaming begins 17th October.

Baaghi 4:

After a successful theatrical run, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 is ready to make its digital debut on Prime Video from 17th October. Packed with intense stunts and emotional depth, the action entertainer is perfect for adrenaline junkies.