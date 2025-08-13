Baaghi 4: Sajid Nadiadwala Introduces Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Opposite Tiger Shroff in a Fierce Poster

After winning hearts across the globe as Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu is all set to conquer the silver screen — and this time, with firepower. The rising star makes her highly anticipated Bollywood debut in Baaghi 4, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and directed by A. Harsha. The teaser, which dropped yesterday, has been creating a storm online, drawing immense love and attention for Harnaaz. Audiences were left stunned by her intense action sequences — a rare and unconventional choice for a debut.

From elegant crowns to combat-ready charisma, Harnaaz’s first appearance in Bollywood is far from traditional. In a cinematic first for a newcomer, her introduction itself bursts with high-octane energy, showing her in a fierce, all-action avatar. The latest poster released by the production house cements that image — Harnaaz, in a daring black slit gown, holding a massive gun, gazes into the camera with lethal poise. Dangerous, sultry, and undeniably powerful, she redefines what it means to make an entrance.

Also Read: Baaghi 4 Teaser: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Makes a Fierce First Impression as Bollywood's New Leading Lady

Sharing the poster on Instagram, the makers wrote: "From wearing the crown to ruling carnage — her gaze doesn't just captivate, it CONQUERS… Thank you for the love on the teaser." Story, screenplay and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and helmed by director A. Harsha. Starring Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sanjay Dutt Baaghi 4 promises bone-breaking action, explosive drama, and a showdown soaked in blood, fury, and chaos. Baaghi 4 is set to release in cinemas worldwide on 5th September.

With the teaser already trending and her fierce new look setting the internet ablaze, Harnaaz Sandhu’s debut might just become one of the most talked-about introductions in Bollywood history.