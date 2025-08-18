Baaghi 4 Song: Harnaaz Sandhu & Tiger Shroff Create Magic with Their Chemistry in Guzaara 

The wait is finally over! Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, is about to make her Hindi film debut opposite action superstar Tiger Shroff in 'Baaghi 4' , and their very first song Guzaara is out now. A soulful ballad sung by Josh Brar, the track blooms with romance, devotion, and gives the viewers a peek into what unfolds when an action dynamo unites with Miss Universe for a timeless love story.

The visuals of Guzaara capture their chemistry in sweeping, frames—emerging from smoke on a bike with an intensity and then softening into tender moments of prayer, playful domesticity, and laughter by the shore. Together, they radiate a dreamy, soulful love that feels nothing short of eternal.

Audiences were already captivated by Harnaaz’s fierce and commanding presence in the Baaghi 4 teaser, and now Guzaara reveals an entirely new shade of her personality — soft, feminine and romantic. With this song, she showcases a vulnerability that contrasts beautifully with her earlier fiery impression, hinting at the many dimensions we will witness from her as the film unfolds.

The talented Josh Brar shared, “From my heart to yours, words I’ve never shared before. When Sajid Nadiadwala Sir and Bhushan Sir heard these unreleased lyrics, they really wanted them to be in Baaghi 4

Truly truly grateful to them for trusting me with this! Excited to bring this to life beautifully on Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu.”

With story, screenplay and production by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 4 is helmed by director A. Harsha. Starring Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sanjay Dutt, the upcoming film promises bone-breaking action, explosive drama, and a showdown soaked in blood, fury, and chaos. It is set to release in cinemas worldwide on 5th September.