Baaghi 4 Teaser: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Makes a Fierce First Impression as Bollywood's New Leading Lady

Bollywood’s action arena just got its newest leading lady. The much-awaited teaser of Baaghi 4 has dropped and at the heart of the adrenaline storm is none other than Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, making her grand Hindi cinema debut in a way that’s rewriting the rules for aspiring actresses.

Known worldwide for her elegance and poise, Harnaaz shatters every preconceived image in the explosive first look. Ditching the traditional soft-glam debut, she arrives on-screen fists clenched, eyes blazing, and executing high-octane action sequences that rival even the most seasoned stunt performers. In a film industry where most heroines are introduced through romantic ballads or dreamy montages, Harnaaz storms in with guns, grit, and gravity-defying moves.

With Harnaaz starring opposite Bollywood’s action phenomenon Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt essaying the antagonist, Baaghi 4 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by acclaimed director A. Harsha. Harnaaz’s presence in the teaser is magnetic beyond a shadow of doubt. In between the chaos of Ronny’s fractured world, she delivers jaw-dropping combat sequences — from bone-crunching hand-to-hand fights to sleek weapon work — signaling that she is a formidable force in the story’s core conflict. Baaghi 4 drops in theatres this 5th September 2025, and the countdown to witnessing Harnaaz's fierce new avatar has officially begun. If the teaser is any indication, audiences are in for an intense rollercoaster ride.